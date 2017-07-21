Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture has stopped the ''controversial'' 'Never Say Never' hitmaker from playing in the country due to his ''bad behaviour'' and because they are making efforts to ''purify'' the entertainment industry in the country.

They said in a statement: ''Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol. We understand that there are records of his bad behaviour, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage.

''His inappropriate manner has caused public discontent. In order to regulate the market order of show business in China and purify the market environment, it was decided that performers of inappropriate behaviour will not be welcomed.''

The Bureau didn't offer any example of their claims, but the 23-year-old singer doesn't appear to have been hit with a lifetime ban.

They added: ''We hope Justin Bieber is able to improve his conduct as he grows up and will once again find public favour.''

Justin performed in China in 2013 and his visit hit headlines when he was spotted being carried up the Great Wall of China by his bodyguards, which some in the country deemed offensive.

This comes after Placebo had to axe their Summer Sonic Festival performance in Shanghai scheduled for September after posting a picture of Tibet's spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who China consider to be a dangerous separatist, on their Instagram account.

What's more, Bjork was banned from China in 2008 after calling for Tibet independence during a concert in Shanghai, and Oasis and Maroon 5 have also angered China by voicing support for Tibet.