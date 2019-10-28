Justin Bieber has asked his fans to decide if he'll release an album before Christmas, saying he'll do so if he can get 20 million likes on an Instagram post.
The 'What Do You Mean' hitmaker is working on new music but will bring it out sooner than planned if his fans can get him to 20 million likes on an Instagram post.
He wrote in the body of the post, ''If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas,'' and in the caption section, he commented: ''Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I'm almost done but your support will make me move faster (sic)''
Meanwhile, in March, the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker said he wouldn't be rushing his return to music because he wanted to take the time to make something he could be proud of.
He wrote in a lengthy social media post: ''So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.
''I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care). (sic)''
