Justin Bieber is hoping to plan a double date between him and wife Hailey Bieber and new couple Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus.
The '10000 Hours' hitmaker proposed he and his wife Hailey Bieber should join the new couple for a group activity as he swooned over Cody's shirtless swimming snap posted on Instagram this week.
He commented: ''Ur body is a wonderland (sic)''
The pop star then asked the 22-year-old singer: ''Double date?'', to which he replied: ''Text me.''
Miley started romancing Cody following her break-up with Kaitlynn Carter, which followed her split from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth in August.
And a source recently claimed the 'Slide Away' hitmaker is simply having ''fun'' with her new beau and just seeing ''where each day takes her''.
One insider said: ''Miley is being Miley. She is having fun and that's all. She is not looking for anything serious. She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him. There's no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her.''
Miley reportedly ''wants to let loose'' when it comes to her love life, and isn't ''thinking too much about what she's doing''.
The source added: ''She wants to let loose and just be free. She doesn't take anything too seriously or think too much about what she's doing. She was in a relationship with Liam for a very long time and now is her time to do what she wants to do. She doesn't have to answer to anyone and is happy about that.''
Miley and Liam, 29, were married for eight months before their August split, and had been dating on-and-off for 10 years.
Since their decision to go their separate ways, the 'Hunger Games' actor - who filed for divorce several days after they split - hasn't been dating anyone else, but was recently reported to be ''open'' to the idea.
A source said: ''He hasn't been dating anyone. But he's open to meeting people.''
Cody was there for Miley, 26, whilst she spent time in hospital for tonsillitis this week.
