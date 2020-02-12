Justin Bieber ''appreciates'' Ariana Grande so much for reminding him how much he loves music.

The 'Intentions' singer has heaped praise on his pal Ariana for inviting him to perform with her at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year, where he remembered how much he loved music.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ''@ArianaGrande thank you for Coachella and helping remind me of what I love to do. Appreciate you so much (sic)''

His comments come after Justin's pal Ryan Good revealed the singer decided to return to music after performing at the festival in 2019.

Speaking about the 'Yummy' hitmaker, Ryan revealed: ''Justin was going back and forth whether it was the right time or not. I think Scooter was thinking he should have this opportunity to go out on that stage so he could be reminded himself and of who he is and what he does. It kind of seemed like a turning point for him to where he was like, 'I think I'm ready to do this again. I think I need to do this again.' As he was walking of stage, he said that to Allison [Allison Kaye - Justin's management], he said, 'I need to get back out here.'''

Justin famously cancelled the last dates of his 'Purpose' tour back in 2017 after struggling with his own mental health and exhaustion and whilst his longtime manager Scooter Braun admitted he used to push Justin a lot, he now lets the singer ''do it in his own time'' as he feels he has ''earned the right'' to do so.

Scooter said: ''Early on in his career, we'd always say, 'Let's go for another one, another hit, another record, another thing, another tour.' And before 'Purpose', with 'Journals', I didn't want him to tour, I wanted him to get healthy and then he got healthy and we went on 'Purpose' and then at the end he was tired and said, 'Look, I need a break again.'

''And we took the break and he's taken a very long break and in that time he's found his wife, he's grown a lot. I don't put any pressure on that timeline anymore, he's earned the right to do it in his own time.''