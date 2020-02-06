Justin Bieber has announced an intimate album launch show in London.

The 'Intentions' hitmaker has revealed he will hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 on February 11 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album 'Changes', due for release on February 14.

Fans are able to get exclusive access to be in with a chance to buy tickets for the special one-off event by pre-ordering the new album 'Changes' from his official store before 4pm GMT on Saturday February 8. The tickets will then go on sale via AXS on Monday February 10 at 9am GMT.

It comes after Justin confirmed that his new single 'Intentions', which also features Quavo will be released on Friday (07.02.20).

As part of his new releases, Justin has also been appearing in his 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' YouTube Originals documentary series, where he has openly discussed some of the things he has gone through since his rise to fame.

And in one episode, Justin's close friend Ryan Good revealed the 'Yummy' singer decided to return to music after performing at Coachella in 2019.

Speaking of his pal, Ryan revealed: ''Justin was going back and forth whether it was the right time or not. I think Scooter was thinking he should have this opportunity to go out on that stage so he could be reminded himself and of who he is and what he does. It kind of seemed like a turning point for him to where he was like, 'I think I'm ready to do this again. I think I need to do this again.' As he was walking of stage, he said that to Allison [Allison Kaye - Justin's management], he said, 'I need to get back out here.'''