Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have further sparked speculation they have rekindled their romance after being spotted kissing in Brooklyn on Saturday (16.06.18).
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted smooching in a Brooklyn park on Saturday (16.06.18).
The 'Sorry' hitmaker and the 21-year-old model - who have dated on/off since 2015 - have sparked speculation they have rekindled their romance after being caught packing on the PDA.
In video footage captured by gossip website TMZ, the pair were seen locking lips and hugging whilst overlooking New York City's East River in Domino Park.
The pair then allegedly walked over the bridge to Rockefeller Park in lower Manhattan, for another lip-locking session.
On Sunday (17.06.18), Justin shared a photo of himself bending down looking up to a group of people with Hailey's legs in shot, near the waterside.
And last weekend, Justin and Hailey spent the weekend in Miami together, before jetting across to the Big Apple.
The reunion comes a month after Hailey admitted she had ''moved past'' the ''weirdness'' of her split from the 24-year-old hunk.
She said: ''Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends.
''Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends.
''We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that.''
Hailey said they were ''better friends'' and was glad they had their friendship back on track.
She added: ''I'd never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that. But it brought both of us to the realisation that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good.''
Recently, Hailey had been the subject of dating rumours with 19-year-old singer Shawn Mendes, but insisted the pair are just friends, and that she was very much ''single''.
She said: ''We hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman. But I am single.
''The dating pool is small. It's rare to find somebody that has the same ideas and morals as me. I have found people like that before, though, which is refreshing.''
