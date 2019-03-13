Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ''share the same'' shampoo, however the star doesn't use the model's' skincare because it's made from her blood.
The 22-year-old model - who tied the knot with the 'No Brainer' hitmaker last year - is often pictured sharing her beau's sweatpants, especially pieces from his new clothing line, Drew House, however, the star has revealed that although they use the same products in the shower, they ''definitely '' don't share skincare because Hailey's moisturiser is made from her own blood.
She said: ''My husband, Justin, and I actually share the same Unite shampoo in our shower. We definitely don't share skincare, though! I moisturize with a cream by Dr. Barbara Sturm that's formulated with my blood, so I don't think he wants to put something that was made from my body on himself.
''My skin is really sensitive, so I'm not a huge fan of facials with extractions, which are too hard on my skin. I'm into treatments that are really soothing, like HydraFacials, which use water and suction to cleanse.
''At home, I use a good hyaluronic-acid serum, SPF, and my blood cream. And I try to avoid formulas with fragrance so I don't break out, especially after being on set all day where I don't know exactly what's going on my skin.''
The blonde beauty also admitted that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, is her ''beauty muse'' because she taught her how to take care her skin.
Speaking to the April issue of Marie Claire magazine, she added: ''As a kid, I looked to my mom as a beauty muse, and she and my grandma would give me skincare tips. They both look younger than they are and have really nice skin. Now, at 22, I think that less is more when it comes to makeup: I enjoy having a bare-looking face rather than a full, done-up look.''
Hailey likes her beauty ritual to be quick and simple because she gets ''impatient'' spending hours in front of her mirror applying products.
She said: ''I know everybody's different and some people enjoy a full face of make-up, but I'm just so impatient and I don't like spending a lot of time on myself every day. When I do decide to put on a real look, I tap BareMinerals' foundation stick on areas where I need it; it really lets my skin breathe, it's not super heavy, and it's easy to blend.
''Then I'll just put on a little brow gel, some mascara, blush, and highlighter. I like to look a little flushed and dewy.''
