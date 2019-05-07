Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have shared lyrics and a preview to their new song, 'IDC', which is out on Friday (10.05.19).

The pair recently got back in the studio again after having a hit with 'Love Yourself' in 2015, and after teasing fans by posting the same photography studio snap with the word ''10'' in the caption, which now seemingly appears to be alluding to the release date, Justin shared a 10-second teaser of the track playing on his iTunes player on Instagram Stories.

He captioned the clip: ''Friday @teddysphotos (sic)''

The 25-year-old pop superstar also shared the lyrics on his page, which read: ''Care/My baby yeah/Things disappear/Making Me Feel/I am Somebody/ The bad nights/ My baby yeah.''

Ed also shared a verse on his profile, which goes: ''Coz I don't/ When I am with all the bad/And you/That Maybe/I can deal with/when I'm with.''

It was recently reported that the flame-haired star's new album will feature songs with Justin and Beyonce, but it's not known whether 'IDC' is for the project.

The 28-year-old singer is working on a new record, which is expected to be released later this year, and will be comprised entirely of duets with other artists.

Along with tracks with Justin, Beyonce and Andrea Bocelli, Ed is also set to feature collaborations with ''lesser- known hip-hop artists''.

Beyonce featured on a version of Ed's hit 'Perfect' from his latest LP 'Divide' and Italian star Andrea on the operatic version titled 'Perfect Symphony'.

Justin - who recently made his music return on Lil Dicky's song 'Earth' with Ed, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled, Katy Perry, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and Adam Levine - told fans in March that he wouldn't be rushing his return to music because he wanted to take the time to make something he could be proud of.

He wrote in a lengthy social media post: ''So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

''I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it's a text where u just don't care). (sic)''

However, he broke his hiatus to duet with 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker Ariana on 'Sorry' at Coachella last month.

During his impromptu appearance, which came after Ariana sung 'Break Free', Justin - who is married to Hailey Bieber - told the California crowd: ''I haven't been on stage in like two years. I came out here, no idea I was gonna be on stage tonight.

''I wore this fly outfit not knowing I was gonna be on stage. I had to get my groove back, get my swag back.''

The 'Baby' singer - who shares manager Scooter with the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker - then said: ''Thank you Coachella, thank you to Ariana Grande. She's so amazing by the way, she's so awesome.''

He also teased that his new album - his first since 2015's 'Purpose' - is ''coming soon''.