Chart-topping star Justin Bieber and Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed a lads' night out in London at the weekend.
Justin Bieber and Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed a lads' night out in London on Saturday (01.07.17).
The 23-year-old singer made a conscious effort to lift Brooklyn's spirits after his first photography book, titled 'What I See', was panned by critics - and so Justin invited the 18-year-old star to have fun with him in the UK capital.
A source said: ''Justin was keen to get the party started early and kicked off his time in the capital with a lads' night out on Saturday.
''Brooklyn's had a tough week after his book got savaged by critics, so Justin texted him and asked him along.''
The celebrity duo enjoyed a quiet meal together before they headed to Tape nightclub in Mayfair, where they revelled in the party atmosphere.
The insider told The Sun newspaper: ''They went for a low-key meal at the Ours restaurant in Kensington, before moving on to the Chiltern Firehouse for a couple.
''They finished up in Tape nightclub in Mayfair and Justin was clearly in the mood to party. At one point, he stripped off his top and was swinging it round, dancing in just his trousers and beanie hat.''
Meanwhile, Brooklyn recently revealed he also hangs out at the pub with Ed Sheeran.
The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham said he enjoys going for a drink with the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker because they can discuss their love of tattoos together.
Brooklyn said: ''Ed's funny. I've done a few pubs with Ed. There was one time we were literally just talking about tattoos the whole time because I've never seen ... he's covered, he's absolutely covered.
''He just took off his shirt in the middle of the pub and just started like 'oh, he did that one'. It was fun, it was funny.''
She's swapped the studio for a film set with new Netflix series.
Dua Lipa does a ''secret handshake'' before she goes on stage.
Ed Sheeran performed a spectacular set on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...