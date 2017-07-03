Justin Bieber and Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed a lads' night out in London on Saturday (01.07.17).

The 23-year-old singer made a conscious effort to lift Brooklyn's spirits after his first photography book, titled 'What I See', was panned by critics - and so Justin invited the 18-year-old star to have fun with him in the UK capital.

A source said: ''Justin was keen to get the party started early and kicked off his time in the capital with a lads' night out on Saturday.

''Brooklyn's had a tough week after his book got savaged by critics, so Justin texted him and asked him along.''

The celebrity duo enjoyed a quiet meal together before they headed to Tape nightclub in Mayfair, where they revelled in the party atmosphere.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: ''They went for a low-key meal at the Ours restaurant in Kensington, before moving on to the Chiltern Firehouse for a couple.

''They finished up in Tape nightclub in Mayfair and Justin was clearly in the mood to party. At one point, he stripped off his top and was swinging it round, dancing in just his trousers and beanie hat.''

Meanwhile, Brooklyn recently revealed he also hangs out at the pub with Ed Sheeran.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham said he enjoys going for a drink with the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker because they can discuss their love of tattoos together.

Brooklyn said: ''Ed's funny. I've done a few pubs with Ed. There was one time we were literally just talking about tattoos the whole time because I've never seen ... he's covered, he's absolutely covered.

''He just took off his shirt in the middle of the pub and just started like 'oh, he did that one'. It was fun, it was funny.''