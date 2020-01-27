Justin Bieber has ''always wanted a family''.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker tied the knot with Hailey Bieber - who was previously known as Hailey Baldwin - in 2018, and has now said he's ''really happy'' in his relationship, because settling down is something he's wanted since he was ''young''.

Justin said: ''Since I was young, I always wanted to be married, I always wanted a family. That was always high on my list. I didn't know that would happen, so I'm really pumped about it, really happy about it. And I have the sickest chick in the game. She's really awesome.''

And Hailey agrees, as she admits Justin - whom she previously romanced on and off for several years until 2016 - is the ''first person'' she ever had ''real feelings for''.

She gushed: ''He's the first person I ever had real feelings for. When things went south for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, I knew that he was going to be somebody I loved for the rest of my life.''

The 23-year-old model believes their romance ''happened really fast'', but she knows it was the right decision to tie the knot.

She added: ''It all happened really fast and kind of all at once. Him and I've known each other for so long that there was a part of it that didn't feel scary but it was such a big life decision that - it was so much emotion all at one time.''

Whilst Justin, 25, says he loves the ''stability'' of their romance.

Speaking in the fourth episode of his YouTube Premium documentary series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', he said: ''Just the idea of stability is something I never had growing up. And it's something I always wanted.''