Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin didn't have sex they got married.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has revealed he made the choice to become celibate two years ago because he had ''a legitimate problem with sex'' and explained that reconnecting with Hailey - whom he tied the knot with in a secret ceremony last September - was God's way of rewarding him for ''good behavior''.

Speaking in a joint interview with Hailey for Vogue magazine, he spilled: ''[God] doesn't ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff.

''He's like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don't feel good enough.

''Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that.

''I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result.''

The 24-year-old pop star first met the 22-year-old model 10 years ago, and they dated briefly in 2016.

Justin then rekindled his romance with Selena Gomez and he and Hailey didn't speak for ''some time'' after the break-up.

It was at church in June 2018, that the pair started to become close as friends again and from there, their romance blossomed.

Hailey told the publication: ''One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, 'Hey, you got older.' I was like, 'Yeah, what's up?'

''Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren't hanging out [romantically].''

Although Justin regularly goes to church with Hailey - whose father is actor Stephen Baldwin, the brother of Alec Baldwin - the 'What Do You Mean' singer insists that he is not overly ''religious'' despite his Christian faith.

He explained: ''I wouldn't consider myself religious, that confuses a lot of people because they're like, well you go to church.

''I believe in the story of Jesus - that's the simplicity of what I believe.

''But I don't believe in all the religious elitism and pretentiousness ... I get sensitive when religion comes up because it's been so hurtful to a lot of people. I don't want to be thought of as someone who stands for any of the injustice that religion has done and does do.''

Hailey also admitted that it's ''hard'' being married - and that she wants to make sure they maintain a ''healthy relationship''.

She said: ''It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that.

''We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard.''