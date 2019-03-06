Hailey Bieber has fronted a new campaign for Weekend Max Mara.

The 22-year-old model - who is married to 'No Brainer' singer Justin Bieber - has featured in the Italian fashion label's spring/summer 2019 collection, which has been created in collaboration with American interior designer Anthony Baratta.

The 12-piece capsule collection, which is named Nantucket, is inspired by America's summertime destination' in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and will be available on the brand's web store and in-store in March.

The blonde beauty - who is the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - has previously admitted that she ''really loves clothes'' and takes inspiration from the designers and creative directors she works with when modelling.

She said: ''I've gotten to work with so many people and get a feel for other people's tastes and see their style. I'm so inspired by clothes and fashion.

''I really love clothes, so I pay really close attention to what designers and creative directors do in terms of cuts and fits. I'm big on the way things look and fit on me.

During her career Hailey has learned how to undertake other roles in the industry, and has previously helped designers to dress other models - she shared that when she styles other girls she ''tries to be fair to their body'' and attempts to be ''really respectful''.

She said: ''When I'm styling the girls, I try to be fair to their body, and what I think is going to look good on them.

''I ask every girl what they're comfortable with. I don't want to put a girl in something they're not comfortable with. I want to be really respectful.''