Hailey Baldwin is the new face of Levi 501s denim.

The 22-year-old model - who is married to 'Sorry' singer Justin Bieber - features in the American denim label's much-anticipated campaign wearing Levi's iconic styles, including the original 501, the 501 skinny and 501 shorts, that have been customised with the star's name in neon.

And Hailey has revealed that the collaboration was an obvious choice because she stole her first pair of Levi jeans from her dad, Stephen Baldwin, and she still wears them ''today''.

Bieber said: ''I've been wearing 501 cutoffs since I can remember. They make me feel like me. I still wear them today.''

The campaign marks the date when the original riveted blue jeans were patented 146 years ago, and the brand has revealed that they were happy to have an ''authentic fan'' feature in their ad.

Chief marketing officer of Levi Strauss and Co, Jennifer Sey told WWD: ''Hailey has been wearing our icons, Levi's 501s and 501 shorts and trucker jackets, without us having to ask her to. She's a real authentic fan. It never felt right before but we love Hailey's energy and optimism. It felt like the right time to associate a face with 501.''

The blonde beauty has previously admitted that she ''really loves clothes'' and takes inspiration from the designers and creative directors she works with when modelling.

She said: ''I've gotten to work with so many people and get a feel for other people's tastes and see their style. I'm so inspired by clothes and fashion. I really love clothes, so I pay really close attention to what designers and creative directors do in terms of cuts and fits. I'm big on the way things look and fit on me.''