Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette doesn't think she ''could have picked a better match'' for her son in Hailey Bieber.
Justin Bieber's mother doesn't think she ''could have picked a better match'' for her son in Hailey Bieber.
Pattie Mallette has paid a gushing tribute to the model, telling her son he has been ''truly blessed'' with a ''beautiful'' wife.
She wrote: ''You have truly been blessed with a BEAUTIFUL bride, son ... INSIDE AND OUT! I don't think I could have picked a better match for you. You are a gift to each other. I am grateful and consistently humbled by the love and blessings of God over you both. My mamas heart is full. Okay. Here we go again. (sic)''
Justin previously thanked his wife Hailey's parents - Stephen and Kennya Baldwin - for ''letting'' her marry a ''savage''.
He shared a throwback photo of himself, Hailey and her parents on the night they first met on Instagram and wrote: ''Me and the wife! and the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me.(sic)''
The 'Sorry' hitmaker originally married Hailey in a secret ceremony in a New York courthouse in September 2018 but Monday's wedding will be a religious gathering in South Carolina in front of family and friends.
An insider recently said: ''They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend. They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony. It's very special for them. This past year has really been a test for them. A test on their marriage. They are very proud of how far they have come. Justin is doing much better. He keeps focusing on his music and seems excited about it.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...