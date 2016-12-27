Justin Bieber has been ordered to pay a Florida family over $5,000 (£4,000) for cancelling a meet and greet session.
Melissa Matthai sued the pop star for breach of contract, claiming she paid over $1,800 (£1,470) for VIP passes so she and her daughter, a big Bieber fan, could say hi backstage.
Matthai accused the Sorry singer of violating Florida's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
Justin's legal team did not respond to the court papers and the judge has given Melissa a default judgement, totalling almost $5,300 (£4,320), according to JustJared.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...