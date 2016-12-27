Melissa Matthai sued the pop star for breach of contract, claiming she paid over $1,800 (£1,470) for VIP passes so she and her daughter, a big Bieber fan, could say hi backstage.

Matthai accused the Sorry singer of violating Florida's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Justin's legal team did not respond to the court papers and the judge has given Melissa a default judgement, totalling almost $5,300 (£4,320), according to JustJared.