Jussie Smollett ''will not be intimidated'' into paying $130,000 to the City of Chicago in relation to allegations that he staged a hate crime on himself.

The 'Empire' actor was told last month he wouldn't be charged over allegations he orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January, but was met with more difficulties days later when he City of Chicago demanded he hand over the whopping sum to compensate for the overtime pay for police who investigated his case.

But now, Jussie's lawyer Marc Geragos has said he won't be paying the city a penny, because he maintains his innocence in the alleged hate attack.

Marc wrote in a letter to the city's department of law: ''Mr. Smollett will not be intimidated into paying the demanded sum. Mr. Smollett vehemently denies making any false statements.''

In the letter, Marc adds that if the city takes civil action against Jussie for the costs, he will demand sworn depositions from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, both of whom have publicly criticised the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for dropping the charges against Jussie.

Marc added: ''In light of their vested interest in the matter, we are confident that Mayor Emanuel and Superintendent Johnson will not object to providing their testimony under oath.''

The lawyer's letter comes just over a week after the city of Chicago demanded Jussie pay the money for allegedly making false statements to the police.

In their own letter, the counsel wrote: ''Over two dozen detectives and police officers participated in the investigation, ultimately spending weeks investigating your false claims.

''The Chicago police investigation revealed that you knowingly filed a false police report and had in fact orchestrated your own attack.''

The City was demanding ''immediate payment'' within seven days, and said at the time that if the 36-year-old actor didn't hand over the cash, the Corporation Counsel would ''prosecute you for making a false statement under the Municipal Code of Chicago.''