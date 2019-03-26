Jussie Smollett has insisted he has been ''truthful and consistent on every single level'' after he was cleared of all criminal charges following accusations that he fabricated an assault against him in January.

The 'Empire' star vowed that he has always told the truth ''since day one'' and would never have been capable of doing what he was accused of.

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, he said: ''I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of doing what I was accused of.''

Following the decision to drop the 16 felony counts for filing a false police report, after he claimed that he was attacked and beaten by two masked men shouting racist and homophobic slurs at him and had a noose placed around his neck, Jussie's family released a statement celebrating the news saying that the ''truth had prevailed'' after his character was ''unjustly smeared''.

The statement said: ''Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared. Jussie is a son, a brother, a partner, a champion for human rights, and a genuine soul who would never be capable of what he was falsely accused of. He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blamed for his own attack. This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated. All charges have been dismissed and his record expunged.

''The painful incidents we've witnessed him endure over the past seven weeks have been heartbreaking and unjust to say the least. While many were quick to rush to judgement before hearing the actual truth, we are grateful that the truth about Jussie has come to light. We look forward to bringing the real perpetrators to justice. We thank God and our village for standing by us during this trying time.''