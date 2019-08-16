Jussie Smollett is considering suing the city of Chicago.

The 'Empire' star had been accused of having orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself back in January, and although he had the case against him dropped in March, local officials sued him for around $500,000 in April to cover various costs, including to compensate for the overtime pay for police who investigated his case.

And according to documents obtained by TMZ, Jussie is now considering filing a suit in response ''for their conduct underlying the arrest and their conduct thereafter.''

The 37-year-old actor was initially indicted on 16 felony counts of lying to police over the alleged attack but the charges were later dismissed.

However, a special prosecutor is now looking into the dismissal and could reinstate the charges, much to the fury of Jussie's lawyers.

Tina Glandian and Mark J. Geragos recently said in court: ''This case has been a travesty of justice and an unprecedented deprivation of Mr. Smollett's constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence and right to a fair trial. Not only have the media and the public failed to critically look at the evidence (and lack thereof) against Mr. Smollett, but now, the court has accepted false media reports to presume Mr. Smollett guilty of charges which he pled not guilty to and which were dismissed against him.

''If the court's conclusions were to be accepted, the City of Chicago has committed an egregious violation of Mr. Smollett's civil rights by depriving him of his liberty and property without due process of law in violation of the Fourth Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.''