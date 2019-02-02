Jussie Smollett has axed a meet and greet with fans after his brutal attack.

The 'Empire' actor was the victim of an unprovoked racist and homophobic attack in Chicago during the week, in which two assailants are alleged to have punched him, poured an unknown chemical substance over him and put a rope around his neck.

He was due to meet fans before his gig at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on Saturday (02.02.19) but due to security concerns, he has decided to cancel the M&G.

According to TMZ, an email to fans said: ''Jussie is so honored to perform for his fans, friends and family on Saturday night. However, please forgive us. For security reasons we cannot accommodate any meet & greets. Your meet & greet upgrade can either be refunded, or donated to the Black AIDS Institute in your name ... Thank you for understanding and thank you for your continuous love and support (sic).''

The cancellation came after Jussie broke his silence on the attack, stating that he is ''OK''.

He said: ''Let me start by saying that I'm OK. My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you.

''The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.

''I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.

''As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily.

I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident.

''We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process.

''Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It's all I know. And that can't be kicked out of me.

''With Love, respect & honor...Jussie (sic).''