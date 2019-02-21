Jussie Smollett has been arrested and is in the ''custody of detectives''.

The 'Empire' actor - who faces felony charges of filing a false police report and disorderly conduct - turned himself into police, according to authorities.

As reported by Fox News, Chicago police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi confirmed is under arrest after the charges were approved against him on Wednesday (20.02.19).

He has been accused of filing a false report regarding his claims of being the victim of an assault on January 29.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved the charges against him, and he is set to appear in court later on Thursday (21.02.19).

Smollett's attorneys - Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson - told Fox: ''Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked.

''Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.''

Meanwhile, 20th Century Fox Television - which produces the 'Empire' TV show - and Fox Entertainment have said they have ''no comment at this time'' about Jussie.

Sources told Variety that show chiefs are currently deciding whether to suspend him from the programme but there are currently no plans to change the show's shooting schedule.

Even if the actor does get suspended, sources told the website he is still expected to finish work on the series.

20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment previously denied the star will be written out of his role as Jamal Lyon entirely.

They said in a statement before he was charged: ''Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show.''