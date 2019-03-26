All criminal charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped following accusations that he fabricated an assault against him in January.

The 'Empire' actor was facing 16 felony counts for filing a false police report, after he claimed that he was attacked and beaten by two masked men shouting racist and homophobic slurs at him and had a noose placed around his neck.

Chicago police investigated the matter and after raiding the home of two brothers of Nigerian descent decided to proceed to charge Jussie for staging the attack.

The 36-year-old star attended an emergency hearing in Chicago on Tuesday morning (26.03.19) alongside his legal team, and has had all criminal charges dropped against him after a judge sealed the case following Jussie agreeing to pay $10,000 in bond forfeiture.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx told Chicago police she was dropping the star's case because Jussie would have only gotten community service if convicted, which he has already performed.

Foxx's office said: ''After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.''

Jussie's family also released a statement celebrating the news saying that the ''truth had prevailed'' after his character was ''unjustly smeared''.

The statement said: ''Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared. Jussie is a son, a brother, a partner, a champion for human rights, and a genuine soul who would never be capable of what he was falsely accused of. He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blamed for his own attack. This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated. All charges have been dismissed and his record expunged.

''The painful incidents we've witnessed him endure over the past seven weeks have been heartbreaking and unjust to say the least. While many were quick to rush to judgement before hearing the actual truth, we are grateful that the truth about Jussie has come to light. We look forward to bringing the real perpetrators to justice. We thank God and our village for standing by us during this trying time.''

Smollett's attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes also explained in a statement that their client's record had ''been wiped clean.''

They said: ''He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement.

''Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. The entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion.''