Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the alleged attack on 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett.

The 36-year-old actor required hospital treatment after a suspected racist and homophobic attack last month, and Chicago police have confirmed that the brothers - who were previously treated as ''potential suspects'' - have now been arrested.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi explained that detectives investigating the incident had ''probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime''.

The actor has told police he was attacked on January 29 by two men, who he has accused of launching a racist and homophobic attack on him.

Jussie also discussed the incident on 'Good Morning America', saying it had all happened ''so fast'' while he was out getting food.

He recalled: ''I went to the Subway, got my order.

''During that time I texted my manager, thinking that he was still in Australia ... I said, 'Call me when you can.' He called me immediately and while he was on the phone, I heard as I was crossing the intersection, 'Empire!' And I don't answer to 'Empire', my name ain't 'Empire'.

''And I didn't answer, I kept walking, and then I heard, ''f***ing 'Empire' n****r.' So I turned around and I said, 'What the f**k did you just say to me?' And I see the attacker, masked, and he said, 'This MAGA country, n****r,' and he punched me right in the face. So I punched his ass back and then we started tussling

''There was a second person involved who was kicking me in my back and then it just stopped and they ran off.

''It happened so fast. It felt like minutes but it was probably 30 seconds.''