Juno Temple wants to star in a biopic.

The 27-year-old actress - who has starred in movies such as 'Horns' and 'Maleficent' - revealed she would love to take on the lead role in a biographical film so she could ''transform'' herself ''into somebody the rest of the world knows.''

She said: ''I've dipped my toes into a fair amount, but dipping your toes doesn't mean you've taken a full dive.

''It would be fun to do a Judd Apatow comedy. It would be fun to do a biopic and really have to transform yourself into somebody the rest of the world knows. I've always wanted to play Marilyn Monroe, but Michelle Williams nailed that.''

And while the star waits for a potential offer to fulfill her dream film role, Juno revealed she is tied up with forthcoming TV and film work, including a flick by 'Irrational Man' director Woody Allen.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''I'm waiting for a couple of films to come out. I did a film that Woody Allen directed, which was an amazing experience.

''Then I'm about to do a thing on TV actually, called 'Electric Dreams', and it's based on Phillip K Dick stories. It's kind of like 'Black Mirror' where each episode is its own bizarre little movie.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty recently spoke of her frustration about being an ''in-between'' age in Hollywood.

She said: ''There are lots of parts for people who are younger than that in that period and then there are lots of parts for people who are a bit older than that, in their 30s.

''I'm sort of in between. I'm not sure I can really play an 18-year-old anymore, maybe on a good day but honestly, I'm so not 18. So that's been kind of frustrating this year.''