Juno Temple revealed her dream film role would be to star in a biopic.
Juno Temple wants to star in a biopic.
The 27-year-old actress - who has starred in movies such as 'Horns' and 'Maleficent' - revealed she would love to take on the lead role in a biographical film so she could ''transform'' herself ''into somebody the rest of the world knows.''
She said: ''I've dipped my toes into a fair amount, but dipping your toes doesn't mean you've taken a full dive.
''It would be fun to do a Judd Apatow comedy. It would be fun to do a biopic and really have to transform yourself into somebody the rest of the world knows. I've always wanted to play Marilyn Monroe, but Michelle Williams nailed that.''
And while the star waits for a potential offer to fulfill her dream film role, Juno revealed she is tied up with forthcoming TV and film work, including a flick by 'Irrational Man' director Woody Allen.
She told The Guardian newspaper: ''I'm waiting for a couple of films to come out. I did a film that Woody Allen directed, which was an amazing experience.
''Then I'm about to do a thing on TV actually, called 'Electric Dreams', and it's based on Phillip K Dick stories. It's kind of like 'Black Mirror' where each episode is its own bizarre little movie.''
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty recently spoke of her frustration about being an ''in-between'' age in Hollywood.
She said: ''There are lots of parts for people who are younger than that in that period and then there are lots of parts for people who are a bit older than that, in their 30s.
''I'm sort of in between. I'm not sure I can really play an 18-year-old anymore, maybe on a good day but honestly, I'm so not 18. So that's been kind of frustrating this year.''
Steven Tyler prays for Chris Cornell during Asia show.
'Pirates of the Caribbean' is an exciting new career development for Brenton Thwaites.
The actor didn't want to be "wolfy".
Tragedy strikes in Manchester
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...
With his most stylish film yet, horror specialist Alexandre Aja takes a wildly irreverent approach,...
Following the mysterious death of his girlfriend, Merrin Williams (Juno Temple), Ig Perrish (Daniel Redcliffe)...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
Following the vicious rape and murder of his girlfriend Merrin Williams, Ig Perrish goes on...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...