Juno Temple would love to do more sci-fi.

The 28-year-old star has filmed an episode of TV show 'Electric Dreams', where each installment is a separate Philip K. Dick short story, and although the actress has starred in a number of Hollywood movies - including 'Maleficent' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' - she found the genre to be a ''real challenge''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Temple said: ''It's sci-fi which I've never done before which was a real challenge and exciting.

''I have definitely never said a lot of the words I had to so it was difficult trying to figure out how to make that sound normal in my mouth and it was a challenge, but then this is an amazing job and you do your research and learn a lot about things.

''It was really interesting reading about AI (artificial intelligence) which I have never really gone into before.''

When asked whether she would like to star in any more sci-fi movies, the actress said she ''loved'' doing sci-fi.

She said: ''Sure, definitely. It was an amazing challenge.

''I hope the episode turned out well but it was a really cool challenge and you start thinking about AI and what they are and how human are they and I really loved it.''

Dick was an American sci-fi writer who explored philosophical, social and political themes in his novels.

Probably his most famous novel is 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?' which inspired the hit Sir Ridley Scott 1982 sci-fi 'Blade Runner'.

Temple announced the nominees for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award - which she won back in 2013 - and included Tessa Thompson, Josh O'Connor, Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya and Florence Pugh and she said she cannot wait to see what else the actors go on to do.

She said: ''I think this is such an incredibly strong list and all deserve a win and I can't wait to see what they keep doing.

''I am really blown away this year. I'm really excited about all of them.''