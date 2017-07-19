Juno Temple has signed up to star in Steven Soderbergh's next movie.

The 'Maleficent' actress will appear alongside Claire Foy in the filmmaker's next project, the name of which is not yet known but insiders claim it has a working title of 'Unsane'.

While plot details are being kept heavily under wraps, sources have told Variety that Soderbergh has shot the motion picture on an iPhone.

The 54-year-old director is thought to be considering self-distributing the film as it currently doesn't have a distributor.

Temple, 27, recently admitted she would love to play a lead role in a biopic so she could portray someone ''the rest of the world knows''.

The 'Horns' star said: ''I've dipped my toes into a fair amount, but dipping your toes doesn't mean you've taken a full dive.

''It would be fun to do a Judd Apatow comedy. It would be fun to do a biopic and really have to transform yourself into somebody the rest of the world knows. I've always wanted to play Marilyn Monroe, but Michelle Williams nailed that.''

Temple will star alongside Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake in Woody Allen's forthcoming film 'Wonder Wheel', which will drop later this year.

Foy has appeared in movies 'The Lady in the Van' and more recently 'Breathe', but is well known for TV work, such as her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series 'The Crown'.