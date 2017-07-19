Juno Temple has joined Claire Foy in the cast of Steven Soderbergh's next film, which has the working title 'Unsane'.
Juno Temple has signed up to star in Steven Soderbergh's next movie.
The 'Maleficent' actress will appear alongside Claire Foy in the filmmaker's next project, the name of which is not yet known but insiders claim it has a working title of 'Unsane'.
While plot details are being kept heavily under wraps, sources have told Variety that Soderbergh has shot the motion picture on an iPhone.
The 54-year-old director is thought to be considering self-distributing the film as it currently doesn't have a distributor.
Temple, 27, recently admitted she would love to play a lead role in a biopic so she could portray someone ''the rest of the world knows''.
The 'Horns' star said: ''I've dipped my toes into a fair amount, but dipping your toes doesn't mean you've taken a full dive.
''It would be fun to do a Judd Apatow comedy. It would be fun to do a biopic and really have to transform yourself into somebody the rest of the world knows. I've always wanted to play Marilyn Monroe, but Michelle Williams nailed that.''
Temple will star alongside Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake in Woody Allen's forthcoming film 'Wonder Wheel', which will drop later this year.
Foy has appeared in movies 'The Lady in the Van' and more recently 'Breathe', but is well known for TV work, such as her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series 'The Crown'.
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...
With his most stylish film yet, horror specialist Alexandre Aja takes a wildly irreverent approach,...
Following the mysterious death of his girlfriend, Merrin Williams (Juno Temple), Ig Perrish (Daniel Redcliffe)...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
Following the vicious rape and murder of his girlfriend Merrin Williams, Ig Perrish goes on...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...