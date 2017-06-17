Julie Walters has been appointed a Dame.

The 67-year-old actress has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for her contribution to the entertainment career, which has seen her boast a successful career at the helm of the entertainment industry spanning over three decades after she came to prominence following her role in the 1983 award-winning movie 'Educating Rita' that saw her gain an Oscar award.

Julie was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1999 and a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2008.

Julie has also been awarded several gongs for her talent on camera, including a BAFTA for her role in 'Billy Elliott' in 2001, a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in 'All My Sons', as well as numerous British Academy Television Awards for 'My Beautiful Son', 'Murder' and other productions.

However, the 'Mamma Mia!' star is not the only celebrity to receive an honour, as June Whitfield has also been named a Dame, and she has hailed the special moment as the ''icing on the cake of life''.

Speaking in a statement, which has been obtained on the Mail Online, the 91-year-old actress said: ''It's amazing and a great honour and the icing on the cake of life.''

The 74-year-old comedian Billy Connelly has also received the honour for his contribution to the industry and for his charity work, whilst musician Ed Sheeran and powerhouse Emeli Sande have been granted an MBE.

Sir Paul McCartney has also been awarded a special title 20 years after he received his knighthood, and he has now earned himself the Companion of Honour accolade for his serves to the music industry.

However, the singer-songwriter - who is known for being in the band The Beatles - is not the only one to receive the title, which is only awarded to a select 65 members, as 51-year-old author J.K. Rowling - whose full name is Joanne - has also been offered the title.

Rowling has been awarded the honour following the success of her fantasy novels including 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them', as well as the 'Harry Potter' franchise, which will see the first instalment celebrate 20 years since its release.

Celebrity chef Delia Smith has also been awarded the Companion of Honour for her contribution to the cooking business, after being made a CBE eight years ago.

Meanwhile, Gloria Hunniford has been awarded an OBE, and she is ''humbled'' to receive the title after spending 70 years in the showbusiness sphere, which has seen her journey from a singer, to a broadcaster, a magician and a 'Loose Women' co-host, whilst offering her services to cancer charities.

David Walliams and Judy Murray have also received a knighthood.