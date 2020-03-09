Julie Bowen was the most emotional cast member of 'Modern Family' on the last day of filming the show.

The 50-year-old actress - who plays Claire Dunphy on the hit sitcom - was overcome with emotion on the final day of shooting the acclaimed TV show, with co-star Ed O'Neill joking he feared she would need sedating at one stage.

Asked who was the emotional cast member on the landmark day, Ed - who plays Jay Pritchett on the award-winning comedy series - told 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': ''I'd have to say Julie, Julie Bowen. I thought she was going to have to be sedated and carried out.

''Everybody was having their moments and I'm going, 'Let's get it done.'''

But when other people on set asked about Ed's unemotional state, he joked: ''Four months from now I'll be getting a massage, I'll burst into tears.''

Earlier this year, Julie admitted to crying over the end of 'Modern Family' - even before her last day on set.

The veteran actress - who previously starred in 'Lost' and 'Dawson's Creek' - actually revealed that she wasn't planning on lingering around on the last day of filming the show, which also features the likes of Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter.

She shared: ''I've definitely done the walking around and saying to people, 'I love you, working together has been amazing, but come that last day I'm out of here. I'm going to be gone. I'm not hanging out for the crying fest.'

''Because I imagine it's going to be like a big amoeba of weeping, just sort of people hugging and crying. I can't do it.''

Asked why she won't be sticking around on the final day, Julie quipped: ''Because I am not that kind of a human - I need to cry alone!''