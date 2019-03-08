Julie Andrews will receive the Golden Lion for Career Achievement at this year's Venice Film Festival.

The 83-year-old actress - who is best known for her iconic roles in 'Mary Poppins' and 'The Sound of Music' - will be honoured at the 76th annual event which runs August 28-September 7, organisers announced on Friday (08.03.19).

In a statement, Julie said: ''I am so honoured to have been selected as this year's recipient of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

''The Venice Film Festival has long been recognized as one of the world's most esteemed international film festivals.

''I thank the Biennale for this acknowledgement of my work and I look forward to being in that beautiful city in September for this very special occasion.''

The decision to award Julie with the prize was made by the board of the Biennale di Venezia, chaired by Paolo Baratta and based on a proposal made by festival director Alberto Barbera.

Barbera said: ''At a very young age, Ms Andrews made a name for herself in the music halls of London and, later, on Broadway thanks to her remarkable singing and acting talent.

''Her first Hollywood movie, 'Mary Poppins', gave her top-tier star status, which was later confirmed in another treasured film, 'The Sound of Music'.

''Those two roles projected her into the Olympus of international stardom, making her an iconic figure adored by several generations of moviegoers.

''Above and beyond the different interpretations that can be given to her two most famous films (and highlighting the transgressive value of her characters rather than their apparent conservatism), it must be remembered that Andrews went out of her way to avoid remaining confined as an icon of family movies.''