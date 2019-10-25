Dame Julie Andrews quipped that she couldn't star in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' because she was too ''stoned'' from all the drugs she had after undergoing ankle surgery.

The 'Mary Poppins' actress turned down the part of Aunt Emma in Martin Scorcese's 2013 biographical drama based around the life of criminal stockbroker Jordan Belfort - who was played by Leonardo Dicaprio - with Joanna Lumley taking on the role.

And she admitted she ''just wasn't ready'' to work after the operation, though she admitted she ''would've loved to do it''.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Thursday (24.10.19), she said: ''I had an operation. I'm a bionic woman. I have a titanium ankle.''

She joked: ''I was so truly stoned from all the drugs that I had to take just to take the pain away.''

The Hollywood legend also addressed rumours of a third of instalment of 'The Princess Diaries', which sees her portray Anne Hathaway's character Mia Thermopolis' grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

She said: ''The truth is I haven't heard.

''There's been talk about it for quite awhile.

''I think she's [Hathaway] had or is having a second child.

''She's busy and I've been busy.''

The 'Sound of Music' actress admitted she would love to reprise the role should it happen.

She added: ''I think if it happens it will be lovely and if it doesn't I wouldn't have known about it.''

Anne - who is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman, with whom she already has three-year-old son Jonathan - revealed in January that there is already a script for another movie in the franchise.

The last film was 2004's 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement' , but Anne claimed both she and Julie were on board for the project.

She said: ''There is a script for the third movie. There is a script. I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.''

Tragically, the original director Garry Marshall passed away in 2016, and Anne said those involved are working to make sure the third instalment is ''perfect'' before they go ahead with creating the flick.

Anne added: ''It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it.''

Previously, late director Garry had claimed 'The Princess Diaries 3' would be going ahead back in 2016 after Anne had given birth to her son Jonathan, but Garry passed away before the project could get underway.

He said at the time: ''I was with Anne Hathaway a couple weeks ago, it looks like we want to do 'Princess Diaries 3' in Manhattan. Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we're going to do it.''