Julie Andrews was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at Venice Film Festival.

The 83-year-old cinema legend - whose most memorable and iconic roles include the likes 'The Sound of Music' and an Oscar-winning turn in 'Mary Poppins' - was recognised for her illustrious career on Monday (02.09.19) as she was presented with a Golden Lion.

Speaking at the annual event, she said : ''I consider myself so blessed to have spent a large part of my professional life in the cinema arts.

''I still marvel at the fact that I was the lucky girl who was asked to play those wonderful roles.''

Organisers announced Andrews was to be honoured earlier this year, and at the time she thanked the board of the Biennale di Venezia.

She said in a statement: ''I am so honoured to have been selected as this year's recipient of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

''The Venice Film Festival has long been recognized as one of the world's most esteemed international film festivals.

''I thank the Biennale for this acknowledgement of my work and I look forward to being in that beautiful city in September for this very special occasion.''

The board is chaired by Paolo Baratta, and Andrews' recognition was based on a proposal made by festival director Alberto Barbera.

Barbera said: ''At a very young age, Ms Andrews made a name for herself in the music halls of London and, later, on Broadway thanks to her remarkable singing and acting talent.

''Her first Hollywood movie, 'Mary Poppins', gave her top-tier star status, which was later confirmed in another treasured film, 'The Sound of Music'.

''Those two roles projected her into the Olympus of international stardom, making her an iconic figure adored by several generations of moviegoers.

''Above and beyond the different interpretations that can be given to her two most famous films (and highlighting the transgressive value of her characters rather than their apparent conservatism), it must be remembered that Andrews went out of her way to avoid remaining confined as an icon of family movies.''