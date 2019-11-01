Dame Julie Andrews has revealed she ''didn't feel worthy'' of the Oscar she received for 'Mary Poppins'.
Dame Julie Andrews felt unworthy of her Oscar for 'Mary Poppins'.
The 84-year-old actress has admitted she kept her Academy Award in the attic because she questioned whether her performance as the practically-perfect nanny was worthy of the accolade.
Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', Julie confessed: ''l kept the Oscar in the attic for a very long time because I thought I'd been given it as a 'Welcome to Hollywood' and I didn't feel worthy of it.''
Julie struggled to cope with her sudden success in the movie business, which ultimately led her to therapy.
She explained: ''So much early success sent me into therapy and analysis.
''I learnt you have to do it right and honour the films you are making. It's a huge gift, but a lot of obligation.''
The London-born star recently credited therapy with ''saving'' her life.
Julie sought professional help after she split from her first husband, Tony Walton, in the late 1960s.
Later, she claimed that experience actually helped her to find ''clarity''.
She said: ''Sadly, I separated from my lovely first husband. And separations were always inevitable and the marriage was over and my head was so full of clutter and garbage.
''Believe it or not, it was Mike Nichols who really tipped me into wanting to go to therapy. He was so sane, and funny and clear. He had a clarity that I admired so much. I wanted that for myself. And I didn't feel I had it, so I went and got into it and it saved my life, in a way.''
Now, Julie is glad people are more open about therapy.
She added: ''These days, there's no harm in sharing it.
''I think everybody knows the great work it can do. And anybody that is lucky enough to have it, afford it and take advantage of it, I think it would be wonderful.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Actually the fourth film in the series (don't forget the prequel Minions), this animated super-villain...
Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when...
This bright and silly animated comedy is a remarkably effective combination of deranged humour, nutty...
While nowhere near as overcrowded as part three, this so-called final chapter never achieves the...
This comedy is essentially a goofy premise with some nutty dialog and set pieces pasted...
Derek Thompson is a minor league ice hockey player with the nickname 'The Tooth Fairy',...
Up until recently Gru has always been the number one supervillain until a tremendously nerdy...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
When Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) pulls off his helmet to reveal a hairnet in the...
The Sound of Music... well, what can I say? And why should I bother? If...