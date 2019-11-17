Dame Julie Andrews was once offered cocaine at a party by hosts who were curious to see how ''Mary Poppins would react''.

The 84-year-old actress revealed that she her and late husband Blake Edwards were both offered the class A drug whilst at a house party in 1971.

Julie - who played the titular character in 1964's 'Mary Poppins' - writes in her memoir 'Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years': ''When we arrived at the house, we were confronted by a classic 'scene' for those days, but one that I had yet to witness.

''A group of guests were doing lines of coke in the living room. During dinner, the coke was passed around as dessert. When it was offered to Blake and me, we both declined. The hosts began pushing me hard, curious to see how Mary Poppins would react.''

However, Julie explained that Blake - who passed away in 2010 - ultimately came to her rescue amid intense pressure from the hosts.

She said: ''Blake came to my aid. 'She doesn't need any of that stuff. She's high enough on life as it is.''

Meanwhile, Julie recently admitted she felt unworthy of her Oscar for 'Mary Poppins'.

The veteran star kept her Academy Award in the attic because she questioned whether her performance as the practically-perfect nanny was worthy of the accolade.

Julie confessed: ''l kept the Oscar in the attic for a very long time because I thought I'd been given it as a 'Welcome to Hollywood' and I didn't feel worthy of it.''

Julie struggled to cope with her sudden success in the movie business, which ultimately led her to therapy.

She explained: ''So much early success sent me into therapy and analysis.

''I learnt you have to do it right and honour the films you are making. It's a huge gift, but a lot of obligation.''