Dame Julie Andrews has a secret role in 'Aquaman', voicing ''the mythic Karathen, an undersea creature that holds the key to Arthur Curry's (Jason Momoa) quest to unite the Atlantean and surface worlds''.
Dame Julie Andrews has a secret role in 'Aquaman'.
The 83-year-old actress will voice ''the mythic Karathen, an undersea creature that holds the key to Arthur Curry's (Jason Momoa) quest to unite the Atlantean and surface worlds'', in the DC comics adaptation, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Aquaman producer Peter Safran said: ''We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered. And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer.''
'Aquaman' will go head-to-head with the 'Mary Poppins' remake, starring Emily Blunt. Original star Julie declined to appear in the reboot as she reportedly did not want to distract from Emily's performance.
Safran added: ''Who knew that 'Aquaman' would have the real Mary Poppins this Christmas?''
Meanwhile, director James Wan recently revealed 'Aquaman' will have an optimistic tone, like the critically-acclaimed 'Wonder Woman' film that was released in 2017.
He said: ''I feel like the good thing about having something that isn't really established is I get the opportunity to set the world, set the tone for who this guy is and the world that he lives in.
''That's what we love about superheroes, right? We love that they represent the best part of who we want to be, right, what we strive for and what we aspire to be. And I think what I like most about this character and actually what Jason Momoa brings to it is the idea that this isn't a ... that here is a guy who's kind of trapped between two worlds. He's not ... he doesn't feel like he belongs in the surface world but he doesn't feel like he belongs in the world of Atlantis as well, the underwater world.
''And so I think that's a really interesting ... it gives it more than just a very clean-cut superhero, right? And he's not sort of just out there to just defeat bad guys strictly for that.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Actually the fourth film in the series (don't forget the prequel Minions), this animated super-villain...
Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when...
This bright and silly animated comedy is a remarkably effective combination of deranged humour, nutty...
While nowhere near as overcrowded as part three, this so-called final chapter never achieves the...
This comedy is essentially a goofy premise with some nutty dialog and set pieces pasted...
Derek Thompson is a minor league ice hockey player with the nickname 'The Tooth Fairy',...
Up until recently Gru has always been the number one supervillain until a tremendously nerdy...
Watch the trailer for Shrek Forever AfterOnce again we return to the land of Far...
When Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) pulls off his helmet to reveal a hairnet in the...
The Sound of Music... well, what can I say? And why should I bother? If...