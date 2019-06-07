Julianne Moore wishes she'd been single for longer.

The 58-year-old actress - who married director John Gould Rubin in 1986 after two years of dating and then embarked on a relationship with now-husband Bart Freundlich in 1996, a year after she divorced - thinks she would have learned more about herself if she wasn't always dating someone.

She said: ''I wasn't single very long! I always wish I had been single longer as a young person. I was always with people and it didn't give me a chance to figure out who I was and what I wanted.''

But the 'Gloria Bell' actress - who has Caleb, 21, and Liv, 17, with her spouse - is thankful she doesn't have to date.

In an interview with The I Paper, she said: ''I don't know that I've ever heard anybody say, 'I'm glad I'm dating.' It's hard!''

The 'Still Alice' star never feels a pressure to reach her goals because they are constantly evolving.

She explained: ''I think your goals change as you achieve them. I had a goal to have children, and now I have them.

''You might have had a goal to have these children, but what's then great is that your investment in those things grows exponentially as something develops. So I think in terms of your life, it's never tick-tick-tick-tick.''

And Julianne feels the same about her career as she doesn't have a lot of control over what opportunities come her way.

She said: ''You can't plan it. There's not a tremendous amount of control. You just try to appreciate what you have.

''I think we all think, 'What would I like to do that I haven't done?' ''