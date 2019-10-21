Julianne Moore was completed shocked by the antics on 'Love Island'.

The 58-year-old actress was horrified when her daughter Liv, 17, started watching the British reality dating show - which sees a group of young singletons put into a villa in Majorca as they go on dates and attempt to find romance - this year and admitted she was relieved that the teenager couldn't really understand some of the contestants' strong regional accents because of the explicit chat between the contestants.

In an interview with Red magazine, she said: ''I watched bits of it and it's shocking. I was like, 'This is too much.' I hate it when they say, 'I really like a guy who looks like this, a tall guy.' What do you mean he has to look like this? Of course you have to be attracted to someone but that's only the first step. To be honest, Liv could barely understand them because some of their accents were so thick.''

Julianne will never need to go down the reality TV route as her filmography boasts over 75 movies and she has no desire to lighten her workload as she approaches her 60th birthday.

She said recently: ''I always say that I'm industrious! I like to work. I love what I do. I'm like, 'Oh my God, after all these years I'm still interested in doing this.' But I am.''

And while she may be an Oscar-winning star, the 'Hunger Games' actress still worries about the fact the job offers will one day stop coming her way.

She said: ''We are self-employed, you know? And talk to anybody who's self-employed, the minute that job is over, you have to find another one. So, people always say, 'Why do you worry that, you know, it'll go away?' And I always say, 'Because it's not unprecedented!' ''