Julianne Moore recast in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' and admitted that the film's screenwriter Nicole Holofcener ''didn't like what she was doing'' so fired her.
Julianne Moore has claimed she was fired from 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' by the movie's screenwriter Nicole Holofcener.
The 58-year-old actress was originally cast in the lead role of Lee Israel but the character ended up being portrayed by Melissa McCarthy in the Oscar-nominated movie.
Julianne has claimed that Nicole ''didn't like what she was doing'' in the part and had different ideas about how to play the character ''so she fired me''.
Speaking on 'Look What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' she said: ''I didn't leave that movie, I was fired. I think she [Nicole] didn't like what I was doing. We just been rehearsing and doing pre-production and stuff and her idea of where the character was different than where my idea of where the character was, so she fired me.''
The 'Still Alice' star explained that although she hasn't seen the film yet as it's too ''painful'' she ''worships'' Melissa, 48, and is ''sure she's great'' in the movie.
She said: ''I haven't [seen it] because it's still kind of painful. I love Melissa McCarthy. I worship her. I think she's fantastic, so I'm sure she's great.
''It's pretty bad. The only other time I was fired was when I was working at a yogurt stand when I was 15, so it felt bad.''
'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Melissa, Best Supporting Actor for Richard E. Grant and Best Adapted Screenplay, but did not win any statuettes.
