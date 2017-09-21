Hollywood star Julianne Moore revealed it was Colin Firth who sent her a text about starring as the villain in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'.
Julianne Moore was told by Colin Firth that she was wanted for the villain role in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' by text message.
The 56-year-old actress stars as Poppy in Matthew Vaughn's sequel to his hit 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and she has revealed that her co-star Firth, 57, sounded her out about the part before the director got in touch.
Speaking to Collider, Moore, 56, said: ''It was actually Colin Firth who texted me. I saw the first movie on my own and Colin asked if I liked it and I said I loved it and my kids loved it. Then he said OK good, because Matthew Vaughn wants to offer you the villain in 'Kingsman 2'. I spoke to Matthew on the phone and when I got the script I thought it was so funny and different and really cool. I was delighted to get the chance to do it.''
The sequel sees the return of Garry 'Eggsy' Unwin (Taron Egerton) who has to join forces with the American counterpart The Statesmen after the Kingsman headquarters are destroyed.
Not only does Egerton reprise his role but Mark Strong returns as Merlin along with Firth who stars as Harry Hart - despite being killed in the first movie.
The impressive cast continues with the some major Hollywood names including Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry and Poppy Delevingne.
Bridges, who stars as leader of the Statesmen Champagne aka Champ, recently hinted at a possible third movie in the spy franchise and said his character could get some more of a ''back story''.
He said: ''I hear there's possibly a 'Kingsman 3' coming up, it might be if that does happen that some of his back story will be revealed. Not too much back story was put into this one, I didn't spend too much time on that.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
The setting is Minnesota in 1977. Ben is a young boy who is deaf in...
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
Maggie's has always been practically minded and now that she's in her thirties and has...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Laurel Hester and Stacie Andree couldn't be more different. While the former is a highly...
Laurel Hester is a high-ranking New Jersey police detective who is hugely respected at work....
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This isn't a tell-all doc about the iconic filmmaker: it's a love letter from his...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...