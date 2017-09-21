Julianne Moore was told by Colin Firth that she was wanted for the villain role in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' by text message.

The 56-year-old actress stars as Poppy in Matthew Vaughn's sequel to his hit 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' and she has revealed that her co-star Firth, 57, sounded her out about the part before the director got in touch.

Speaking to Collider, Moore, 56, said: ''It was actually Colin Firth who texted me. I saw the first movie on my own and Colin asked if I liked it and I said I loved it and my kids loved it. Then he said OK good, because Matthew Vaughn wants to offer you the villain in 'Kingsman 2'. I spoke to Matthew on the phone and when I got the script I thought it was so funny and different and really cool. I was delighted to get the chance to do it.''

The sequel sees the return of Garry 'Eggsy' Unwin (Taron Egerton) who has to join forces with the American counterpart The Statesmen after the Kingsman headquarters are destroyed.

Not only does Egerton reprise his role but Mark Strong returns as Merlin along with Firth who stars as Harry Hart - despite being killed in the first movie.

The impressive cast continues with the some major Hollywood names including Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Pedro Pascal, Halle Berry and Poppy Delevingne.

Bridges, who stars as leader of the Statesmen Champagne aka Champ, recently hinted at a possible third movie in the spy franchise and said his character could get some more of a ''back story''.

He said: ''I hear there's possibly a 'Kingsman 3' coming up, it might be if that does happen that some of his back story will be revealed. Not too much back story was put into this one, I didn't spend too much time on that.''