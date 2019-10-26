Academy Award winner Julianne Moore has revealed that she has not been shopping for any non-essential items in 2019 in a bid to help the environment.
Julianne Moore is ''not buying anything'' to help save the planet.
The 58-year-old actress - who has children Caleb, 21, and Liv, 17, with husband Bart Freundlich - is trying to do her bit for the environment by cutting back on shopping and only purchasing essentials items and she hopes other people will follow her lead.
In an interview with Red magazine, she explained: ''I'm on a thing where I'm not buying anything. I read an article about someone who gave up shopping for a year for environmental reasons.
''I did it for a month and have carried it on. I can buy books but I can't buy clothes, shoes or jewellery unless I have run out of everything I have. If I have used every piece of soap in the house, then I can buy new soap.''
The Oscar winner - who is an advocate for changing the laws surrounding gun ownership in the US - believes the whole world is in ''crisis'' and people need to wake up to the fact that human behaviour is going to destroy the planet we all live on.
The 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' star said: ''I think we're in crisis. The whole world is. It's a time of real unrest, unhappiness and brutality. I always cared [about gun prevention] but the more information you have, the more you're able to actively participate. It's a subject I talk about a lot and that isn't going to stop.''
