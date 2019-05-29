Julianne Moore says sex in film is too often depicted as for ''young people''.

The 58-year-old actress doesn't feel there are ''whole lot'' of ''relationship driven'' movies in cinemas at the moment and thinks when erotic is explored in a film the focus is ''usually'' on younger characters and ignores relationships between older people.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, she said: ''They don't show older men either. I mean usually when you think of movies and an exploration of that [sex] it's usually with young people and it's a romantic comedy.

''There's not actually a whole lot of relationship driven films right now, when you think the biggest movies are 'The Avengers'. I don't think there's a real exploration of romantic or sexual love in any of those.''

Last year, Julianne starred in 'Gloria Bell', Sebastian Lelio's re-imagining of his 2013 film 'Gloria' which follows a free-spirited divorcee who spends her nights on the dance floor of clubs around Los Angeles, and the star insisted the representation of an older woman who is sexually liberated on screen ''matters a lot''.

When asked whether representing an older woman's sexuality on screen is important, she said: ''Oh it matters a lot! Because we are rarely asked in cinema to identify with that person right?

''So the fact that she's a woman in her 50s who's happily divorced, to see someone who is that vibrant and that alive and engaged with life, and whose story is central, I think that's great because it's unusual.''

One scene in the film sees Moore's character wake up on a sun lounger in Las Vegas with one shoe missing after a night out, and the 'Still Alice' star feels the film works as it's full of understandable'' moments.

She said: ''I always feel that there's more drama in an ordinary day than anything we manufacture. Gloria's whole arc in Vegas is completely understandable.''