Julianne Moore has admitted she struggled for years to get a role in a movie and believed her Hollywood career was over before she found success in ''independent film''.
The 56-year-old actress is known for her starring roles in movies such as 'Boogie Nights', 'The Kids Are All Right' and 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park', but has admitted scoring great roles wasn't always easy for her as she says she ''could not book a movie'' for years at the start of her career.
She said: ''I could not book a movie. I was like, a movie career is not going to happen for me. Movies in the '80s were, they were doing things in the '80s like, what's that one with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover? 'Lethal Weapon.' Those were the years, '80s movies were like that.''
And the 'Still Alice' actress admits she almost gave up on a career in movies completely until ''independent film happened'' and she saw her way into the film industry.
Speaking during a panel at the Holland Performing Arts Centre in Omaha, Nebraska, Julianne said: ''So I was not an '80s movie person. I thought, well, I'm going to have a career in theatre and maybe some television. Suddenly, independent film happened. It was like this whole world opened up. When those three movies came out at the same time, I went from being a TV actress to suddenly being a film actress.''
Meanwhile Julianne - who has 19-year-old son Caleb and 15-year-old daughter Liv with her husband Bart Freundlich - previously admitted her children were initially shocked upon learning how successful her career has been.
She said: ''A couple of years ago I got an award, and they did one of those film clubs. My kids came and they had seen one or two of my movies, but they hadn't seen them all, and they were shocked! Shocked! First of all, they were shocked that I had done so many movies, and then, that I seemed to be doing these outrageous things.''
