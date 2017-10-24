Julianne Moore thinks the reaction to the sexual harassment allegations made against Harvey Weinstein has been ''revolutionary''.
The 65-year-old disgraced producer stands accused of sexually harassing over 40 women in a 30 year period, and as a result has found himself fired from his position as co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, as well as being stripped of many of his honours including being shunned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Now, 56-year-old actress Julianne has praised the action taken against the producer, as she hopes this will serve as an example to others who have been accused of similar misconduct.
She told The Guardian newspaper: ''Some of the things I've seen in the last couple of weeks have been revolutionary. I haven't ever seen these kinds of ramifications for this egregious behaviour.''
And her 'Suburbicon' co-star Matt Damon agreed, saying the reaction has been ''incredible''.
He said: ''It used to be, 'That's the way it is'. I can't remember anybody getting run out of town like this. The repercussions are, you are not coming back to this town. It's really incredible.
''Certainly there's been movement. Certainly, there's been a huge change that we haven't seen the likes of before.''
They aren't the only stars to praise the way Hollywood has reacted to the allegations, as actress Heather Graham - who claimed earlier this month she had been harassed by the producer - recently said she hopes women everywhere can now feel ''brave'' about coming forward.
She said: ''It's finally exploding! I think, hopefully for women everywhere, we feel braver to come forward with our stories and we feel we can stand up for ourselves. We see a predator is getting some kind of justice. It's something that women have been dealing with for a long time. I guess now it's finally exploding.''
Meanwhile, as well as losing his job at The Weinstein Company, Harvey's wife Georgina Chapman - whom he has been married to for 10 years - has announced she is leaving him.
