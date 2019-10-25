Julianne Moore was ''nervous'' when she bought her first designer dress.

The 58-year-old actress dropped $500 on a Ralph Lauren dress when she was 25, and has said the purchase was her first piece of designer clothing, and was a ''very big deal'' for her because at the time she considered it to be ''so expensive''.

She said: ''My first major designer purchase was a Ralph Lauren dress that I bought. It was brown silk and it had white flowers on it. It was so expensive for me at the time. I remember how nervous I was buying it because it was $500, which was a fortune for me, and it was [from] a very fancy store. I bought it myself when I was 25. It was a very big deal for me to spend that much money on a dress. I had it for a very long time and I loved it ... God knows where it ended up.''

These days, the star is no stranger to dressing up in designer robes, and says her staple go-to wardrobe piece is her Louis Vuitton black dress, which she can throw on and be ready in a matter of minutes.

The 'After the Wedding' actress revealed: ''If it's a regular day and I have a meeting and I want to look nice, I would probably wear my really cute black Louis Vuitton dress - it's great. It's very casual ... but it looks a little bit dressy.

''I would wear it with a little short black boot and then I'd make sure that my hair was ... clean. A blow-out really, really helps - or dry shampoo. A blow-out, a black dress, short black boots and then I like to do a lip and cheek stain, and some mascara. That's it, all in five minutes.''

And although she's got a wardrobe full of designer garments now, her favourite fashion staple is a simple pair of jeans.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: ''I like to have a really great pair of jeans. A Saint Laurent army jacket and then a really good pair of Birkenstocks. Right now they're my favourite. If I go on trips or if I go somewhere I always have them with me. This outfit makes me feel good, like myself.''