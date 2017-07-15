Julianne Moore's family are the ''centre'' of her world.

The 56-year-old actress - who has kids Caleb, 19, and Liv, 15, with husband Bart Freundlich - admits she never expected having kids to have as much of an impact of her life as it did.

She said: ''My husband and our two children are the centre of my world. Having children has enriched my life more than I ever expected or imagined it would.''

The 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' actress tries not to work away from her 47-year-old director husband and their kids for long periods of time, and insists they lead a ''normal'' life together.

She said: ''I've always been conscious of not being separated from my family for too long.

''My rule is that I never spend more than two weeks away and we always find a way to see each other. For a long time, I've avoided working away from home where it's impossible to fly back for weekends. But otherwise I feel I live a very normal life.

''I still cherish the time I spend at home. The older I get, the more fulfilling life has become for me and I feel more in touch than ever with who I am.''

And Julianne credits constant communication as the key to her lasting marriage to Bart.

She added to OK! magazine: ''You need to take time to work things out on a daily basis.

''Don't let things that bother you build up inside.

''Talking to each other is so important and it's easy for couples who have busy lives to find themselves losing touch with each other.

''You need to make time to be together, have fun.

''It's important to maintain the passion that brought you together in the first place.''