Julianne Moore is ''always really sorry'' when she ''goes too trendy''.

The 'Still Alice' star admits she prefers being ''classic'' with her fashion choices, something which has stemmed from her childhood.

She said: ''As a teenager I was always pretty conservative, so I didn't have a childhood style icon. My mother would give us a little bit of money to go shopping at the beginning of the school year, and I would come back with one plaid skirt and one sweater, and that was all of my money spent. My sister would come back with a boat-load of clothes because she would go to one of those places where you can buy a gazillion things for less. I essentially spent all of my money on two really traditional things, while my sister would get lots of clothes that were much more interesting, for less money. I've always bought pretty classic stuff ... Even now, I'm much happier when I do that. When I intentionally go too trendy I'm always really sorry because it doesn't suit me, and I don't wear it as often.''

And the 58-year-old actress has a number of fashion regrets, but says her worst one was at the Golden Globe awards in 1998 when she was nominated or Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for 'Boogie Nights'.

She added to Vogue.co.uk: ''Oh, I have a huge regret [over] a dress that I wore when I was nominated for a Golden Globe right after my son was born. My baby was only six weeks old - and I wasn't my usual size because I hadn't lost the baby weight obviously - and I was in this very shiny, satin dress and it was very low cut, which was really a mistake because I was nursing. My body looked terrible and my boobs got bigger and bigger through the night and my hair and make-up weren't good. It was just an absolute fiasco.''