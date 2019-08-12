Julianne Moore's movie choices are inspired by dinners with her parents.

The 58-year-old actress has said that the roles she takes have often been influenced by conversations she's had with her military judge father and psychiatric social worker mother over the years.

She told CBS News: ''I look back and I think about all the conversations that we had at dinner about who people are and why they did what they did. It's fascinating to me. That's what you're always kind of looking at.''

Prolific Julianne - who has a back-catalogue of over 75 films - has no desire to lighten her workload anytime soon.

She added: ''I always say that I'm industrious! I like to work. I love what I do. I'm like, 'Oh my God, after all these years I'm still interested in doing this.' But I am.''

And while she may be an Oscar-winning star, the 'Hunger Games' actress still worries about the fact the job offers will one day stop coming her way.

She said: ''We are self-employed, you know? And talk to anybody who's self-employed, the minute that job is over, you have to find another one. So, people always say, 'Why do you worry that, you know, it'll go away?' And I always say, 'Because it's not unprecedented!' ''

Julianne won an Academy Award on her fifth nomination for her work on 'Still Alice' in 2015 and though she had a good idea she would take the coveted Best Actress statuette, there was still a a part of her that feared being part of a ''big upset''.

She said: ''By the time you get to the Oscars, people generally know who's going to win. That being said, I think it's always hard, because you have to find a way to feel natural when it's the least natural thing in the world.

''At that point I had won all of the awards up to that, so I remember somebody said to me, 'If you're not winning tonight, it'll be the biggest upset in Academy history.' And I thought, Please don't let it be the biggest upset!''