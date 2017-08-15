Julianne Moore feels ''confident'' as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris because she supports the company and its beliefs.
Julianne Moore feels ''confident'' as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.
The 56-year-old actress has joined fellow movie icon Dame Helen Mirren as a representative for the cosmetics giant, and the star has admitted she feels honoured to have partnered with the label above any other company because she likes everything the brand stands for.
Speaking to Hello! magazine about her partnership, she said: ''I genuinely feel confident with the brand because it represents people all over the world - every ethnicity, every culture, and every age. I love its aesthetic - it is attainable and aspirational and doesn't have to be complicated and mysterious. And I like that it has all of these [different] representations of beauty.''
And the red headed beauty has hinted she has a slight input in the products as those working in the laboratories to create various skincare and make-up products are open to her hear suggestions, although she is not the scientist.
She explained: ''The people who work at the labs work so hard and truly believe is what they are doing but they also welcome our suggestion and do listen to what all of the ambassadors have to say. That said, they are a huge company and we are spokesmodels, not scientists.''
However, the 'Still Alice' star has admitted although she has appeared in campaigns she doesn't think she was not an ideal candidate to boast a successful career as a model because she is ''too short''.
When asked about her modelling career, she said: ''I'm too short. I mean, I did some commercials to pay the bills and I would always get the ones where you had to talk lots because I could always remember lines. But I wouldn't get the commercial model ones - I'm just not on the level of looks.''
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
Queens of the Stone Age front man Josh Homme has described their new music as ''an experience''.
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
Luc Besson has loved the Valerian story for many, many years.
In the quiet, seemingly perfect land of suburbia, a businessman named Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon)...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
Maggie's has always been practically minded and now that she's in her thirties and has...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Laurel Hester and Stacie Andree couldn't be more different. While the former is a highly...
Laurel Hester is a high-ranking New Jersey police detective who is hugely respected at work....
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This isn't a tell-all doc about the iconic filmmaker: it's a love letter from his...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...