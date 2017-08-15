Julianne Moore feels ''confident'' as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

The 56-year-old actress has joined fellow movie icon Dame Helen Mirren as a representative for the cosmetics giant, and the star has admitted she feels honoured to have partnered with the label above any other company because she likes everything the brand stands for.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about her partnership, she said: ''I genuinely feel confident with the brand because it represents people all over the world - every ethnicity, every culture, and every age. I love its aesthetic - it is attainable and aspirational and doesn't have to be complicated and mysterious. And I like that it has all of these [different] representations of beauty.''

And the red headed beauty has hinted she has a slight input in the products as those working in the laboratories to create various skincare and make-up products are open to her hear suggestions, although she is not the scientist.

She explained: ''The people who work at the labs work so hard and truly believe is what they are doing but they also welcome our suggestion and do listen to what all of the ambassadors have to say. That said, they are a huge company and we are spokesmodels, not scientists.''

However, the 'Still Alice' star has admitted although she has appeared in campaigns she doesn't think she was not an ideal candidate to boast a successful career as a model because she is ''too short''.

When asked about her modelling career, she said: ''I'm too short. I mean, I did some commercials to pay the bills and I would always get the ones where you had to talk lots because I could always remember lines. But I wouldn't get the commercial model ones - I'm just not on the level of looks.''