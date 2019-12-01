Julian Moore is worried about suffering with empty nest syndrome when her daughter leaves the family home to go to college.
Julianne Moore is worried about suffering from empty nest syndrome when her daughter goes to college.
The 58-year-old actress is still reeling from her 21-year-old son Caleb's departure from the family home to go to university and it won't be long until her daughter, 17-year-old daughter Liv, heads off to further her education once she graduates from high school.
Julianne - who is married to director Bart Freundlich - admits she is ''caught up in a flood of emotions'' about Liv leaving, but accepts it happens to all parents.
Speaking to Italian publication IO Donna, she said: ''Caleb is now at college, but Liv is still at school ... Don't talk to me about it, I'm already caught up in a flood of emotions at the idea that she will leave soon!
''Everything changes when the children leave the nest, the dynamics become completely new. It happens to everyone, doesn't it? Then a new chapter begins: new challenges and emotions, some even exciting, different years ahead and inevitable moments of nostalgia for when they were young.''
One thing about being child-free that Julianne is looking forward to is being able to go on vacation with just her husband Bart, 49, without any young kids in tow.
She said: ''We can finally organise those vacations that Bart and I have always talked about without having to wait for the summer. Me and Bart alone.''
Julianne and Bart began their relationship in 1996 after working together on
the movie 'The Myth of Fingerprints' and they eventually married in August 2003.
The Oscar-winning actress - who stars in Bart's latest film 'After the Wedding' - has nothing but praise for her wonderful husband.
Speaking about her spouse, she said: ''He is incredibly sensitive and caring. He's very attentive to other people's feelings and he's always present in his relationship with me. We share so many things.''
