Julianne Moore has learned to be more selective with her film roles.

The 'After the Wedding' actress and producer - whose husband Bart Freundlich makes his directorial debut on the adaptation of 2006 drama of the same name - admitted while she used to feel a ''responsibility'' to hunt down the best parts to play, now she is in a position to develop her own projects.

She said: ''At the beginning of your career, as a young actor, you don't care what you do, because you just want to have a job. You do whatever's available.

''You just keep taking one step after another to grow your career... I've always felt that it's my responsibility to find [great roles], to seek them out, to find the directors I want to work with.

''Right now, for the first time, I'm starting to develop material for myself.''

Meanwhile, Moore revealed she and her man are searching for new material for future projects, and she admitted the process is never ending.

She told Variety: ''We're looking everywhere for material. Bart writes original material. I read a lot of literature. I've optioned a couple of things, and we're developing a couple of things. I think it's whatever piques your interest.

''You don't know how something is going to strike you, and why it strikes you. You just have to continually look. And then you find it.''

However, she was keen to point out she still doesn't feel like she's in total control of her creative choices, because there is always a need to find the next job.

She explained: ''I think particularly when you're a freelancer, as all of us are, you really just go from job to job. Once a job finishes, you feel like you're kind of back at zero. Now it's time to find something else and work on that.''