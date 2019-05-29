Julianne Moore ''definitely'' doesn't get equal pay in Hollywood.

The 58-year-old actress has laughed at the idea she is paid the same as her male co-stars in big movies, as she opened up on the state of the film industry.

Asked by the Telegraph newspaper if she receives equal reward, she said: ''Oh, no! Definitely not!''

Julianne admitted she often does when she takes on a role in an independent film because actors take a profit share instead of upfront pay.

However, she added: ''But in terms of other films, obviously it's hierarchical. So if there are people who have bigger parts and are bigger stars, they'll be paid more.

''But I think the question everyone is asking is, well, even if it is hierarchical, and you have actors of equal stature and equal parts, then they should be paid the same. But obviously it's very challenging.''

Meanwhile the 'Still Alice' actress - who is married to Bart Freundlinch, with whom she has children Caleb, 21, and Liv, 17 - previously heaped praise on the #MeToo movement for how it is bringing ''important'' change to the way people act.

She recently said: ''We've been inculcated with this idea that men were allowed to do certain things. Even something casual, like a man you didn't know kissing you hello rather than shaking your hand - we used to tolerate that because we were told: 'He doesn't mean anything by it, he's just being friendly.'

''My husband and I were discussing just this, and he said: 'That kind of stuff's okay at a family party.' And I said 'No, it's not.' I remember someone who was that way when I was a kid and I was uncomfortable and I couldn't say anything.

''The only person I could say something to was my sister, and she felt the same way. So this sort of discussion is a real change, and it's important.''