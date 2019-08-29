Julianne Moore and Jill Soloway have teamed up for 'Mothertrucker'.

The 58-year-old actress will star in the movie, which is based on the book by author Amy Butcher about her friendship with 50-year-old Joy Mothertrucker, America's only female ice road trucker.

Soloway, who is to helm the motion picture, said in a statement: ''I'm honoured to tell this deeply resonant story about two women finding meaning and strength as they face an epic challenge in one of the most punishing and beautiful landscapes on the planet.''

Moore will also produce the project alongside Soloway and Andrea Sperling, and Bart Freundlich is to executive produce 'Mothertrucker', which is expected to be released in 2022.

The book tells the story of Joy's life driving trucks, including on the so-called ''deadliest road in America''.

Amy joined Joy on part of her journey through the Alaskan wilderness and on the tough terrain.

Makeready producer Pam Abdy said: ''Jill has such a unique ability to capture the most profound elements of human relationships and with Julianne starring as the one-of-a-kind Joy, we could not be happier to bring this inspiring story to life on screen.''

This comes after Moore - who has a back catalogue of more than 75 films - admitted earlier this month her movie choices are inspired by dinners with her parents.

She said: ''I look back and I think about all the conversations that we had at dinner about who people are and why they did what they did. It's fascinating to me. That's what you're always kind of looking at.''